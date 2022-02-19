'I'm Still Trying To Process It All': NY Woman Claims $1M Lottery Prize

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Bonnie Snell
Bonnie Snell Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Bonnie Snell claimed the top prize from the New York Lottery's Treasure Hunt scratch-off game, the lottery reported on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Snell is a resident of Fort Plain, a village in Montgomery County that's about 35 miles from Utica. 

“I’m still trying to process it all,” Snell told NY Lottery after claiming her prize.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Q’s Mart, which is located at 1 East Main St. in Nelliston, NY Lottery reported. 

