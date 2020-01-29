IDs Released For Two Shot During Hail Of Bullets In City Of Newburgh

Two people injured when at least 17 bullets were fired during a shooting in the City of Newburgh have been identified by police.

Allah Gayle, 17, and Aaron Stone, 33, both of the City of Newburgh, were shot around 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, outside of 119 S. Clark St., said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Gayle was shot several times in the leg and abdomen area. Stone was shot in the hand and leg, Burns said.

Both are being treated at St. Luke's Hospital.

Two 9mm semi-automatic handguns were recovered on the scene, he added. Police also recovered at least 17 bullet casings.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

