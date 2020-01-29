Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Who Worked At Training Center In Area Sexually Abused Minor, State Police Say
News

IDs Released For Two Shot During Hail Of Bullets In City Of Newburgh

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two people injured during a shooting in the City of Newburgh have been identified.
Two people injured during a shooting in the City of Newburgh have been identified. Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

Two people injured when at least 17 bullets were fired during a shooting in the City of Newburgh have been identified by police.

Allah Gayle, 17, and Aaron Stone, 33, both of the City of Newburgh, were shot around 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, outside of 119 S. Clark St., said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Gayle was shot several times in the leg and abdomen area. Stone was shot in the hand and leg, Burns said.

Both are being treated at St. Luke's Hospital.

Two 9mm semi-automatic handguns were recovered on the scene, he added. Police also recovered at least 17 bullet casings.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.