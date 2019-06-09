Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
News

IDs Released For Man, Woman Killed After Small Plane Crashes On Long Island

The plane took off from MacArthur Airport at around 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8 and crashed in Mattituck around 9:15 a.m. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Harbes Family Farm is on Sound Avenue in Mattituck. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck Photo Credit: Google Maps

The two people killed when a small plane crashed on the field of a farm on the North Fork of Long Island have been identified.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene of the crash, which occurred around 9:15 a.m., Saturday, June 8 on a field at Harbes Family Farm on Sound Avenue in the hamlet of Mattituck in the Town of Southold.

The two occupants in the plane, a six-seat Beechcraft Bonanza A36, were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have been identified as Suffolk County residents Robert Mark, 66, and Susan Quagliano, 57, who both lived at the same address in the hamlet of Oakdale in the Town of Islip.

There were reports the plane, which departed from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma around 9 a.m., experienced engine failure and attempted to make an emergency landing in the field when the crash occurred. The plane was en route to New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

