IDs Released For Four Teens, 36-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Westchester Crash

Police have released the identities of five people killed during a horrific two-vehicle crash in Westchester County during a police pursuit.

The crash, which took place around 9:23 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, occurred after Yonkers Police attempted to stop a white 2009 Infiniti sedan being operated in an erratic manner with equipment violations in the area of South Broadway and Prospect Street, said Yonkers Dt. Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

Officers attempted to stop the sedan for vehicle and traffic law violations in front of 47-85 Riverdale Avenue. The sedan appeared to pull over in front of the location, then immediately accelerated at a high rate of speed southbound on Riverdale Avenue, Politopoulos said.

Police followed the vehicle on Riverdale Avenue.

The Infiniti continued to accelerate beyond reckless speeds as it approached the intersection at Culver Street.

A silver 2006 Nissan sedan, occupied by four young men, all 18 years of age and Yonkers residents, was making a right turn south onto Riverdale Avenue from eastbound Culver Street.

As the Nissan entered the intersection, the Infiniti collided with the Nissan, resulting in catastrophic damage to both vehicles; the force of the impact split the Nissan in half, Politopoulos said.

All four occupants of the Nissan were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and single occupant of the Infiniti, a 36-year-old resident of Mount Vernon, was extricated from his vehicle and transported to a local area trauma center where he died from his injuries.

The occupants of the Nissan are identified as Brandon Sierra, Randy Brisbane, Tamari Watkins, and Anthony Cruz.

The driver of the Infiniti is identified as Devon Haywood.

Police were immediately on-scene and cordoned off the area. Both criminal and internal investigations were initiated.

Mayor Mike Spano stated, “Last night’s car accident on Riverdale Avenue was nothing short of tragic. Four young lives were cut short by the recklessness of one individual," Spano said. "Let this be a lesson to all who drive at excessive speeds – it not only puts your life at risk but also the innocent lives with whom you share the road. My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those lost, especially during this holiday season.”

Detectives and investigators from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, Digital Forensics Unit, and Traffic Unit all responded to the scene to interview subjects and witnesses, recover surveillance video, and reconstruct the accident scene.

Detectives have recorded statements from several witnesses, and video along the Riverdale Avenue corridor has been recovered.

The investigation is on-going as detectives continue to develop information and recover evidence.

