Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Flu Shot Protects Against Severe COVID-19 Effects, Study Finds
News

Ida Rips Through Region, Causing Power Outages, Flooding, Road, School Closures

Joe Lombardi
A look at impacts from Ida.
A look at impacts from Ida. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Three days after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, Ida ripped through the Northeast, wreaking havoc with numerous power outages, flooding, and road and school closures on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Several tornadoes triggered by the massive storm were reported in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

At least eight people were killed in New York during the height of the storm, including three men, three women and a 2-year-old boy died in flooding incidents in the city.

States of emergency have been issued for much of the Northeast, including New York City and surrounding counties, where rainfall rates of as much as 3 inches an hour were reported Wednesday night, Sept. 1.

Flood Warnings remain in effect for much of the region until late Thursday morning.

As the cleanup continues from Ida, skies will gradually become partly sunny and the high temperature will be in the low 70s.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

