ID Released For Worker Killed During Shooting At Bar In Hudson Valley

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a Southern Westchester bar and announced the arrest of a suspect.

Antonio Antoine-Filis, age 22,was killed on Sunday, Feb. 6 around 2 a.m. during a shooting at the Duo Tapas Lounge and Bar on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers.

According to Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police, members of the department responded to the bar on a report of multiple victims.

Upon arrival first responders located two men at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds; one victim was unresponsive and given CPR. Both men were transported to local area hospitals where the Antoine-Filis died, said Politopoulos.

An investigation found that the bar was hosting a party on the second floor that resulted in several fights amongst the patrons.

Bar management stopped the party and was ushering the attendees outside, some of whom were intoxicated and disorderly, Politopoulos said.

Investigators allege that one of the attendees went to a parked vehicle and retrieved a handgun, and then proceeded to the front of the bar and fired at least three gunshots into the vestibule of the building, striking two employees: a bouncer and Antoine-Filis, of Montvale, New Jersey, who worked as a busser at the club.

Both the employees were engaged in moving the party crowd outside.

The bouncer, a 23-year-old resident of the Bronx, New York City, was struck one time in the stomach and was treated and released.

Antoine-Filis was struck twice, once in the torso and once in the hand, and died from his injuries.

The alleged shooter was apprehended at the scene by patrol officers, Politopoulos said.

Detectives also recovered an illegally possessed Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol believed to be the murder weapon. The handgun was purchased in North Carolina in 2018 and was not reported stolen. Investigators are continuing to develop information and enhance the investigation.

City and police officials are working with state authorities to suspend business operations at Duo Tapas Lounge and Bar, Politopoulos said,

The suspect has been identified as Peekskill resident Jaquan McGougain, age 29, who was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder;

Attempted murder;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

