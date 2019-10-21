Contact Us
Breaking News: Ex-Con Sentenced To Federal Prison For Distributing Heroin In Rockland
ID Released For Woman Who Died After Driving Car Into Hudson River

Numerous law enforcement agencies are searching for a vehicle that drove into the Hudson River and then sank.
Numerous law enforcement agencies are searching for a vehicle that drove into the Hudson River and then sank. Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

Police have released the identity of a woman who allegedly drove her car into the Hudson River.

Tiffany Kingwood, 37, of Verplanck, died after driving her vehicle into the Hudson River in Westchester.

The incident took place around 12:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, near a riverside park in Verplanck, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

Kingwood was discovered in the car in about 10 feet of water by divers from Yorktown Heights, he said.

Due to a strong drift, it took searchers a while to located the vehicle.

According to O'Leary, based on eyewitness accounts and subsequent investigation, the death is an apparent suicide.

