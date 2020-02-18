ID Released For Woman Accused Of Stabbing 8-Year-Old Son In Area

A 33-year-old Northern Westchester woman who allegedly stabbed her 8-year-old son has been identified.

Dayona Hammonds, of Peekskill, was arrested Monday, Feb. 17, after Peekskill Police responded to a home on Main Street after receiving a 911 call about a woman threatening to stab her son, said Peekskill Police.

When police arrived, the boy had already suffered a stab wound to his torso, police said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Peekskill Police Lt. Jack Galusha said Tuesday, Feb. 18, that Hammonds was charged with felony assault during arraignment around 4 p.m. Monday.

Hammonds is being held at the Westchester County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court again later Tuesday, Galusha said.

