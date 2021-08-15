ID Released For Tour Bus Driver From Hudson Valley In Crash Hospitalizing 57

The identity has been released of the driver of a tour bus headed from the Hudson Valley that crashed on the New York Thruway about 25 miles west of Syracuse, sending 57 people to the hospital.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14 on westbound I-90 near Exit 40 (Weedsport) in Cayuga County when it exited the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder, according to New York State Police.

All 57 occupants, including the driver, were transported for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The bus had departed from the Poughkeepsie area on Saturday morning and was headed to Niagara Falls, according to state police.

The driver has now been ID'd as Fermin P. Vasquez, age 66, of Wingdale, in Dutchess County, state police said.

Vasquez is one of approximately 26 people who were transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment of various injuries, police said. Approximately 26 other passengers of the bus were transported to Auburn Community Hospital and several others were transported to Crouse Hospital, according to police.

The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police Investigator Brad Holcomb at 315-539-3530.

Further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

