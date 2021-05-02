Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

ID Released For Man Shot, Killed At Outdoor Gathering In Westchester

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Horton Avenue and Brook Street in New Rochelle.
Horton Avenue and Brook Street in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released for a man who was shot and killed at an outdoor gathering in Westchester, as police continue to investigate two other incidents of shots fired in the vicinity.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, New Rochelle Police received multiple reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Horton Avenue and Brook Street.

Responding units found that five adult males who were attending a gathering at that location had been shot, said New Rochelle PD Captain Cosmo Costa, commanding officer of the department's Criminal Investigations Division.

One victim, now identified as M D Andersonkerny Jr., age 29, of Brooklyn, was shot in the neck and was subsequently pronounced dead by ambulance personnel, said Costa. 

A second victim who was shot in his back was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery, according to Costa. 

The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to hospital personnel.

At around 12:30 a.m., New Rochelle Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at a moving pickup truck in the vicinity of Union Avenue and Fourth Street approximately.

Upon searching the area, two 9mm shell casings were recovered, Costa said.

Neither the pickup truck nor the shooter has been located or identified.

About a half-hour following the second incident, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, New Rochelle Police received multiple reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 361 Main Street.

A subsequent investigation revealed that an unknown suspect or suspects, while standing in the courtyard, fired multiple rounds, striking third-, fourth- and fifth-floor windows, said Costa.

A total of 10 9mm casings were recovered, said Costa, who noted that it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

New Rochelle Police Detectives and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a follow-up investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.   

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.