Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

ID Released For Hudson Valley Man Fatally Struck By Train

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Metro-North Metro-North
Metro-North Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Bebo2good1
The Stamford Metro-North station. The Stamford Metro-North station.
The Stamford Metro-North station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

MTA officials have released the name of a 54-year-old Westchester man who was struck and killed by a train in Fairfield County.

New Rochelle resident Noel Smith was struck at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan said, outside of the Stamford Metro-North station.

It is unclear what caused Smith to be on the tracks at the time he was struck.

Donovan said the investigation into the fatal strike is ongoing, but is not believed to be criminal in nature.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.