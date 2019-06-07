ID Released For Cadet Killed In West Point Transport Vehicle Crash

A 22-year-old has been identified as the cadet killed during a training exercise in a military vehicle at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Cadet Christopher J. Morgan, of West Orange, New Jersey, Class of 2020, died due to injuries sustained from a military vehicle accident in the U.S. Military Academy’s training area, said West Point officials.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent, U. S. Military Academy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Morgan died Thursday, June 6, around 6:45 a.m., while training in a medium tactical vehicle long wheelbase cargo truck off of Route 293 near Camp Natural Bridge in the West Point training area, officials said.

He was a Law and Legal Studies major, and a recruited athlete who was a standout member of the Army Wrestling Team.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” said Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward. “Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

The Corps of Cadets will hold a vigil to honor Morgan Friday, June 7, in the evening.

A memorial ceremony for the West Point community and private funeral service will be held at the academy next week.

