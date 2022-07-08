Contact Us
ID Released For 35-Year-Old Found In Hudson Valley Reservoir

Mount Beacon Reservoir
Mount Beacon Reservoir Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the name of a 35-year-old Hudson Valley man who was recovered from a reservoir by state police divers.

Dutchess County resident Robert Ansbach, of Beacon, went missing while swimming in the town of Fishkill on Monday, July 5.

According to police, the Dutchess County 911 Center received a call around 9:20 p.m., that a swimmer was missing in the Mount Beacon Reservoir in the town of Fishkill.

Officers from Fishkill, the city of Beacon, and the state police responded to the area and a search was conducted, police said.

Officers were assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office using a drone with thermal imaging to aid in the search.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 6, the state police dive team resumed the search of the reservoir for Ansbach, police said.

The search resulted in the recovery of the body of Ansbach who was located about 30 feet offshore, officials said.

