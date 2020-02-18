ID Released For 32-Year-Old Man Killed In Orange County Crash

A 32-year-old man killed during a two-vehicle crash in Orange County has been identified.

Bergen County resident Joseph R. Farina, of Mahwah, was killed around 7:20 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, following the crash on School Road in the town of Monroe, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Patrick J. Early, 67, of Warwick, was driving a 2013 Acura TL west on School Road when he was involved in a collision with a 1996 Toyota Avalon traveling east being operated by Farnia.

Farina was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

