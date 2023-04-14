ID Released For 20-Year-Old Killed Along With His Dog In PIP Crash In Rockland

State Police have released the identity of a man killed along with his dog in a three-vehicle crash on the Palisades Parkway in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 10 p.m., Thursday, April 13 in Clarkstown.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, a preliminary investigation revealed that a burgundy 1992 BMW, a black 2001 black BMW, both with New Jersey plates, and a 2023 gray Nissan Rogue, with New York plates, were traveling southbound when for unknown reasons the three vehicles collided.

All three vehicles came to a rest on the west shoulder in the southbound lanes. The driver of the black BMW, identified as New Jersey resident Cyrus A. Silverio, age 20, from Hackensack, was declared dead at the scene along with his dog, Nevel said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The New York State Police are asking anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the crash or who may have witnessed the crash to call Senior Investigator Carmen Goffredo at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS # 11370980.

