'I Still Can't Believe It': Hudson Valley Woman Wins $18.9M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Patricia Wahl
Patricia Wahl Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Westchester County woman claimed an $18.9 million lottery prize. 

Patricia Wahl, of Hartsdale, won the New York Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on Wednesday, July 20, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

"This is unreal," she said to NY Lottery after claiming the prize. "I still can't believe it. "

Wahl chose to receive her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $7,771,907 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Vibrant Star, which is located at 750 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers, NY Lottery said.

The lottery reported that the winning numbers for the July 20 New York Lotto drawing were 7 17 23 29 48 57 Bonus Number 21.

