Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
I-87 Work Will Include Lane Closures, Stoppages In Rockland

Nicole Valinote
The New York State Thruway in Sloatsburg
The New York State Thruway Authority is advising motorists to expect lane closures and traffic stoppages due to the removal of a pedestrian bridge over the Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

Officials said the removal of the bridge on I-87/I-287, which links the Sloatsburg and Ramapo service areas in Rockland County, will lead to traffic stops in both directions the nights of Monday, Dec. 13, Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The work will lead to lane closures in both directions next week as well, beginning as early as 7 p.m., officials said.

The traffic stoppages are set to take place after 11 p.m. in both directions, and there will be two each night which will last about 20 minutes.

Officials advised motorists to avoid the area due to the expected delays.

