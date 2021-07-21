Contact Us
Hundreds Of Jobs Available For At-Risk Young People In Hudson Valley, NY State Says

Nicole Valinote
The Department of Labor released a labor report for October 2014, showing the lowest unemployment point since November 2008.
The Department of Labor released a labor report for October 2014, showing the lowest unemployment point since November 2008. Photo Credit: Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

In an effort to prevent gun violence, New York State has announced more than 830 jobs for at-risk young people in the Hudson Valley area.

The announcement comes after the state held a gun violence prevention community meeting for the lower Hudson Valley.

"Our goal is to keep our young people away from dangerous activities, and that is why we are creating more than 830 jobs for them across parts of the lower Hudson Valley region," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The state said the 833 jobs will be made available to young people who live in the following ZIP codes:

  • 10550 and 10552, in Mount Vernon
  • 10952, 10954 and 10977, near Spring Valley
  • 10701, 10703, 10704, 10705 and 10710, in Yonkers

The state is funding 253 summer jobs for residents aged 15 through 24. The state also said it is partnering with workforce development boards to connect 580 people living in these areas to permanent jobs. Learn more about the program here.

