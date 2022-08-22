Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: Hudson Valley Gas Station Employee Accused Of Stealing Cash From Safe
'Humbling, Liberating': NY Man Claims $10M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Wayne Murray
Wayne Murray Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man is celebrating after he claimed a $10 million scratch-off lottery prize.

Wayne Murray, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

“It feels very humbling and liberating,” he told NY Lottery after claiming his prize.

Murray received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at H & A Gas & Convenience located at 4102 Ave. H in Brooklyn, the lottery announced.

