Human Skull Found By Hiker At Harriman State Park

A human skull found by a hiker at Harriman State Park is part of an ongoing investigation by state police.

The hiker found the skull on Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area of the park said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The recreation area is a wooded valley with playing fields and hiking trails in the park which is located in Rockland and Orange counties.

Nevel said the skull was part of an ongoing investigation and that additional information could not be released.

