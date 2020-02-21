Contact Us
Human Skull Found By Hiker At Harriman State Park

Kathy Reakes
Harriman State Park.
Harriman State Park. Photo Credit: Zachary Croce

A human skull found by a hiker at Harriman State Park is part of an ongoing investigation by state police.

The hiker found the skull on Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area of the park said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The recreation area is a wooded valley with playing fields and hiking trails in the park which is located in Rockland and Orange counties.

Nevel said the skull was part of an ongoing investigation and that additional information could not be released.

