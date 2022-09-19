Hudson Valley's Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi For Waiting Outside Of Home, Scaring Kids

Actress and Northern Westchester resident Blake Lively has shared a message to the paparazzi who were waiting outside of her home.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 17, the 35-year-old Pound Ridge resident shared some recent photographs of herself taken while she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Lively said she posted the photos "so the 11 guys waiting outside of my home" waiting to snap a photo will leave.

"You freak me and my kids out," she said. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference."

Lively is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, and she is known for a variety of TV shows and movies, including "Gossip Girl," "The Shallows," and "A Simple Favor."

