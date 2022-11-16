Contact Us
News

Hudson Valley Woman Wins $3M Lottery Prize

A Northern Westchester woman has claimed a $3 million lottery prize.
A Westchester County woman has claimed a $3 million New York Lottery prize.

Kathleen Rosa, of Thornwood, won the Megaplier prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the July 22 Mega Millions drawing, state lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16. 

Rosa received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,953,001 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the winning numbers for that evening’s drawing were 14 40 60 64 66 Mega Ball 16.

The lottery ticket was purchased in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. (Unit 9) in Fishkill, NY Lottery said.

