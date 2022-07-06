Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Rockland Duo Sentenced For Violent Beating, Carjacking
News

Hudson Valley Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The ticket was purchased at Larchmont Pharmacy, which is located at 2141 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont, the lottery said.
The ticket was purchased at Larchmont Pharmacy, which is located at 2141 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont, the lottery said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester County resident has claimed a $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize.

Peggy Spear, of Mount Vernon, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Jan. 28 Mega Millions Drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, July 6.

The winning numbers were: 03 16 25 44 55 Mega Ball 13, the lottery said. 

Spear received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery announced.

The ticket was purchased at Larchmont Pharmacy, which is located at 2141 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont, the lottery said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.