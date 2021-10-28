Hudson Valley Woman Wins $1M In NY Lottery

A Westchester County woman has claimed a $1,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Jeanette Kitay, of Pelham, won the top prize in the lottery's Big Bucks scratch-off game, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, Oct. 28.

"Now, I don't have to worry about paying bills," Kitay said in a statement.

She purchased the winning ticket at a Stop & Shop located at 240 East Sanford Boulevard in Mount Vernon.

NY Lottery said Kitay opted to receive her prize as a single lump sum of $598,920 after required withholdings.

