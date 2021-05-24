Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Valley Woman Splits $1 Million NY Lottery Scratch-Off Top Prize

Zak Failla
The winning ticket was sold at BagelDel Plus on South Central Avenue in Hartsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
New York Lottery Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley woman was feeling lucky and will be taking home more than $250,000 after splitting a $1 million prize on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Putnam County resident Elizabeth Quintero, of Lake Peekskill, joined Brooklyn’s Juan Martinez in claiming a $1 million top prize on the Golden 8’s scratch-off ticket that was purchased at BagelDel Plus on South Central Avenue in Hartsdale.

The winners opted to receive their prizes in lump sum payments, with Quintero taking home $266,910 and Ruiz claiming $251,018.

According to the New York Lottery, the Golden 8’s ticket has been retired and replaced with other $5 scratch-off tickets offering chances to win prizes of $1,000,000 or more.

