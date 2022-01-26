Hudson Valley Woman Sentenced For Attempting To Drown Her 2-Year-Old Son

A mother in Westchester has been sentenced after admitting to the attempted murder of a child when she attempted to drown her infant son at a homeless shelter, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

White Plains resident La’Quanaya Ward, age 30, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to second-degree attempted murder after admitting to attempting to drown her 2-year-old son at the Coachman Family Center in White Plains.

This week she was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison on the guilty plea. She had faced a maximum term of 25 years in state prison.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that on Dec. 3, 2019, Ward attempted to drown her toddler in a bathtub and endangered her other infant son before she was stopped by another resident of the shelter.

The incident happened shortly after she made verbal and online threats toward her children and herself, prosecutors said. She was ultimately stopped when another resident forced her out of the bathroom and allowed the child to come up for air.

Rocah said that County Police were dispatched to the Coachman Family Center following a report of the incident and the investigation led to the arrest of Ward on Dec. 11, 2019.

