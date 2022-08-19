Hudson Valley Woman Found With Fentanyl During Unrelated Court Appearance, Authorities Say

A woman from the region who was already in court facing drug charges was caught carrying fentanyl in the courtroom, authorities said.

Dutchess County resident Tami Halloran, age 46, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, more than a week after her Hyde Park home was searched by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and city police.

Investigators suspected that Halloran had been selling drugs out of her home.

Officers eventually located Halloran at the Town of LaGrange Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where she was appearing on an unrelated drug offense.

During her arrest, she was found to be in possession of fentanyl and other narcotic drugs, police said.

Halloran was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and was later arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court.

A judge ordered her held at the Dutchess County jail on $40,000 bond.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid that can be lethal in small doses and has contributed to a growing number of overdose deaths across the country.

In Dutchess County alone, police said more than 50 people have died as a result of drug overdoses as of Thursday, June 30, with the majority of cases involving fentanyl.

