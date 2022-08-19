Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 19-Year-Old's Illegal Passing Caused Dump Truck Rollover On Highway In Region, Cops Say
News

Hudson Valley Woman Found With Fentanyl During Unrelated Court Appearance, Authorities Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Tami Halloran was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, on charges of selling a controlled substance out of her Hyde Park home.
Tami Halloran was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, on charges of selling a controlled substance out of her Hyde Park home. Photo Credit: Hyde Park Police/Google Maps street view

A woman from the region who was already in court facing drug charges was caught carrying fentanyl in the courtroom, authorities said.

Dutchess County resident Tami Halloran, age 46, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, more than a week after her Hyde Park home was searched by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and city police.

Investigators suspected that Halloran had been selling drugs out of her home.

Officers eventually located Halloran at the Town of LaGrange Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where she was appearing on an unrelated drug offense.

During her arrest, she was found to be in possession of fentanyl and other narcotic drugs, police said.

Halloran was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and was later arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court. 

A judge ordered her held at the Dutchess County jail on $40,000 bond.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid that can be lethal in small doses and has contributed to a growing number of overdose deaths across the country.

In Dutchess County alone, police said more than 50 people have died as a result of drug overdoses as of Thursday, June 30, with the majority of cases involving fentanyl.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.