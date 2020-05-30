Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

News

Hudson Valley Woman Charged With Attempted Murder Of Four NYPD Officers During Protest

Joe Lombardi
The NYPD van was set on fire on Friday night during New York City protests over the death of George Floyd. Video Credit: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

Two sisters from the Hudson Valley have been charged, one for attempted murder, after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at an NYPD van during a George Floyd protest.

The incident happened near the Brooklyn Museum around 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 29.

One of them, Samantha Shader, 27, of the Town of Catskill in Greene County, is facing four counts of attempted murder, attempted arson, weapons possession and reckless endangerment for allegedly lobbing the lit bottle of alcohol at the van.

Her sister Darian Shader, 21, was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

The two sisters were taken into custody near the scene where the explosive hit the driver's side of the van.

The four officers inside the van were able to escape as the fire broke out.

“It is by the grace of God that we don’t have dead officers today," said NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea at a news conference with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday morning, May 30.

About 200 were arrested Friday night in protests in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

