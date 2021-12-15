Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Embezzling $730,000 From Her Employer

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley woman has been accused of embezzling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her employer.
A Hudson Valley woman has been accused of embezzling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her employer. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Hudson Valley woman has been accused of embezzling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her employer.

New York State Police say that an investigation revealed that Ulster County resident Kelly A. Scotto, was found to have stolen over $730,000 from her former employer, Libolt and Sons construction company, located in Gardiner over a three-year period.

Scotto, age 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and charged with:

  • Second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony,
  • Third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony,
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

She was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court on all three charges and released on her own recognizance and given a return date to the Town of Gardiner Court on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.