Hudson Valley Will Get $24.2M In Funding For Transportation Enhancements

Citing a desire to improve air quality statewide, the Hudson Valley will receive $24.2 million in new funding for three projects that will support bicycle and pedestrian transportation.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the mid-Hudson Valley will be the recipient of $24.2 million as part of a $144.6 million statewide that will support the construction of multi-use bicycle and pedestrian facilities, accessible sidewalks, enhanced roadway safety and improved access to public transportation.

According to Cuomo, the projects announced were selected through a “competitive solicitation process.”

“Awardees presented plans that will increase options for non-vehicular transportation, reduce vehicle emissions or traffic congestion, or both. The funding, which will provide up to 80 percent of the cost of each project, is made available through the Federal Highway Administration and administered directly by the New York State Department of Transportation.”

In the Hudson Valley the money will be allocated as follows:

$1.9 million to the Town of Crawford to enhance pedestrian safety enhancements along Route 52;

$4.3 million to the Village of Nyack to construct new sidewalks and curbing; and install crosswalks and pedestrian flashing signage in the immediate vicinity of the Nyack Middle School;

$2.2 million to the Town of New Paltz to construct new buffered bicycle lanes and pedestrian accessibility enhancements along the Henry W. Dubois Drive corridor;

$760,000 to the Village of Sloatsburg for new pedestrian accessibility enhancements in the vicinity of the Village Center;

$793,000 to the Town of Wallkill for new pedestrian accessibility enhancements in the immediate vicinity of the Twin Towers Middle School;

$2.5 million the Town of Harrison for new pedestrian accessibility enhancements along Union Avenue;

$1.5 million to the City of Rye for new pedestrian accessibility enhancements along the Forest Avenue Corridor;

$5.0 million to the Hudson Valley Region toward the construction of a new roundabout in the Town of Wappinger at All Angels Hill and New Hackensack Road;

$3.6 million to the City of Kingston for new pedestrian accessibility enhancements at Flatbush and Foxhall Avenues;

$673,000 to the Town of Lloyd for new pedestrian accessibility enhancements and wayfinding signage to the connection between Highland and the Empire State Trail;

$1 million to the Town of Greenburgh for new pedestrian accessibility enhancements along Hillside Avenue.

"New York State is making historic, nation-leading investments in cleaner and more sustainable transportation infrastructure which is crucial to the growth of local economies," Cuomo said. "These investments in bike and pedestrian enhancements across the state will help revitalize communities, reduce our carbon footprint and demonstrate once again that New York is building for the future.”

“Thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo, these Westchester communities in need of infrastructure upgrades will have the ability to do so without the need to raise additional funds," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in a statement. "This is welcome news to both taxpayers and area home and business owners who will reap the benefits of increased safety for all pedestrians.”

