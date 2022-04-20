Hudson Valley Teen Who Won MasterChef Junior To Make Appearance On New Season Of Show

A resident from the region and former winner of MasterChef Junior is set to appear in the newest season of the cooking competition.

Che Spiotta, a 16-year-old resident of Boiceville, hamlet in the town of Olive in Ulster County, will appear as a guest judge on the sixth episode of the eighth season, which airs on Fox at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

Che is the winner of season 7, and he came back onto the show to help out the chefs and share what he learned during his experience.

"Overall it was a wonderful experience being on MasterChef Junior," he said. "I don't think I'll ever forget it. I learned so much from it."

He never expected to win the season he competed in and said he was in disbelief when he heard his name called.

"I didn't think that I would even get close to winning," he said. "I didn't think I was even going to make it on the show. So, when they announced my name after I'd made it all this way, I couldn't believe it."

Che added that coming back to the show to help other young chefs was a great experience for him, as he had looked up to the previous winner from season 6.

He said he advised the contestants to take their time with each challenge and focus on just completing one step at a time.

He added that the episode was filmed years ago, and he's looking forward to watching it and remembering the experience.

