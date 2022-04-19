Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to rise as it hit a dubious milestone amid the new wave of fresh infections being recorded.

In the region, the average seven-day average positive percentage of those tested in the Hudson Valley rose from 4.26 percent on Friday, April 15 to 4.32 percent the following day, and up to 4.61 percent on Sunday, April 17.

Statewide, during that same span, the average positivity rate rose from 4.78 percent to 5.12 percent as the new sub-variants threaten to spread to other parts of New York.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Monday, April 18:

Central New York: 14.68 percent;

Western New York: 12.76 percent;

Finger Lakes: 11.11 percent;

Southern Tier: 9.22 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 8.76 percent;

Capital Region: 8.26 percent;

North Country: 7.41 percent;

Long Island: 5.46 percent;

Hudson Valley : 4.61 percent;

: 4.61 percent; New York City: 3.29 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

April 15: 27.12 new cases;

April 16: 29.11 new cases;

April 17: 29.49 new cases.

Central New York

April 15: 54.29 new cases;

April 16: 54.07 new cases;

April 17: 53.50 new cases.

Finger Lakes

April 15: 32.41 new cases;

April 16: 34.12 new cases;

April 17: 35.12 new cases.

Long Island

April 15: 31.97 new cases;

April 16: 29.66 new cases;

April 17: 29.60 new cases.

Hudson Valley

April 15: 25.78 new cases;

April 16: 25.56 new cases;

April 17: 25.98 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

April 15: 43.68 new cases;

April 16: 44.33 new cases;

April 17: 45.30 new cases.

New York City

April 15: 26.80 new cases;

April 16: 26.71 new cases;

April 17: 26.54 new cases.

North Country

April 15: 26.80 new cases;

April 16: 26.90 new cases;

April 17: 27.69 new cases.

Southern Tier

April 15: 39.29 new cases;

April 16: 40.26 new cases;

April 17: 40.26 new cases.

Western New York

April 15: 29.31 new cases;

April 16: 30.38 new cases;

April 17: 31.85 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 238 new (255,017 since March 2020);

Rockland: 66 (93,413);

Orange County: 60 (107,784);

Dutchess: 52 (64,672);

Ulster: 29 (32,291);

Putnam: 26 (23,981);

Sullivan: 11 (18,612).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of April 18:

Westchester: 2,708;

Orange County: 948;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 361;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.4 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 18, 1,720,644 (110 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,511,433 (59 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have also been a total of 928,378 booster shots administered, including 625 in the past 24 hours and 20,299 in the previous seven days.

"The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "As the two new and highly contagious variants continue to circulate, make sure you are getting tested and if you test positive please stay home and consult your doctor on available treatments.

"Be smart, wear your mask if you're around vulnerable family members and think it's necessary, and make sure the friends and family you are spending time with are vaccinated and boosted if eligible."

