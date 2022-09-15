Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner Sentenced For Failing To Pay $23K In Wages To Employees

The owner of a Westchester County restaurant was sentenced for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight employees.

Paul Hurley, age 57, of New Rochelle, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to three years of probation and ordered to pay full restitution to the victims, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.

In June, Hurley pleaded guilty to failure to pay wages for failing to pay eight employees of Hurley's Steakhouse and Pub a total of $23,114 for their work between October 2018 and June 2019, the DA's Office reported.

The restaurant has since closed.

Rocah said the employees worked as cooks, dishwashers, food runners, kitchen runners, and waiters at Hurley's restaurant.

Hurley was arrested on Feb. 5, 2020, after an investigation by the New York State Department of Labor and the Economic Crimes Bureau of the District Attorney’s Office, according to the report.

Instances of wage theft and labor crimes can be reported to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office at 914-955-8477.

The DA's Office said it offers language assistance and does not ask about documentation status.

