Hudson Valley Postal Worker From Region Accused Of Stealing More Than $78K In Checks From Mail

A Westchester man has been accused of allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering while working as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Mount Vernon resident Alberto Pino, age 31, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for second-degree grand larceny, a felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Between January and March 2021, Pino was working as a mail carrier for the USPS when he allegedly stole three United States Department of the Treasury checks addressed for delivery to residents on his route in Mount Vernon, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.

The checks were valued at $77,365, $600, and $509.

Criminal Investigators with the District Attorney’s Office arrested Pino on Thursday following a joint investigation between the District Attorney’s Office and the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, with assistance from the United States Postal Inspection Service.

