Hudson Valley Native Felicity Huffman Out On Bail For College Cheating

Northern Westchester native Felicity Huffman has been released on a $250,000 bond a day after she reportedly woke up to something out of a scene of a movie.

Huffman, 56, who grew up in Bedford, was among dozens of prominent celebrities, wealthy parents and coaches to be implicated in “Operation Varsity Blues,” an alleged college admissions bribery scam.

According to reports, the former "Desperate Housewives star was woken up at her Hollywood Hills home at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 12 when armed FBI agents ordered her to surrender. She later appeared in court with 10 other suspects.

The Academy Award nominee was charged in federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and was released on $250,000 bond and ordered to surrender her passport.

Huffman allegedly made a $15,000 donation to the Key World Foundation, a charity organization run by William Singer, which allegedly served as a front for a college admissions bribery scheme. The bribe was to arrange for someone to correct wrong answers on her daughter’s SAT test to boost the score.

Huffman is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Friday, March 29.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.