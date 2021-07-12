Hudson Valley Native Chosen First Overall In MLB Draft

A former high school baseball standout in the Hudson Valley made history after being picked as the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Northern Westchester native Henry Davis, who lettered for four years as a catcher at Fox Lane High School in Bedford, was the first player selected in the draft on Sunday, July 11 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in a choice that was a surprise to some.

Widely regarded as the best college hitter in the draft, Davis had a breakout year at the plate in his final season at the University of Louisville, smashing 15 home runs while slashing .370/.482/.663 for the season.

Davis’ defense, arm strength behind the plate, and play-calling have also been highlighted by draft pundits leading up to his selection, though there is room for improvement, according to scouts.

“I’m just honored, honestly,” Davis said, according to MLB.com. “I’ve got a lot of amazing people in my life who have helped make this possible, so credit to them. I’m very excited.”

Davis was back in the Hudson Valley at his Bedford home during the COVID-19 offseason, where he attempted to reach out to New York Yankee pitchers Matt Barnes and Adam Ottavino to catch bullpen sessions.

According to MLB.com, both pitchers accepted the offer, and Otttavino took an extra step and put the young catcher in touch with Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, who has offered tips about improving his defense and pitch receiving.

“He checks a lot of boxes,'' Pittsburgh Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said about Davis. "We've had a lot of fun getting to know him.’'

CBS Sports analysts said that “the demand for two-way backstops always outpaces the supply, which is why Davis' upside is intriguing.

“He combines a low whiff rate with a high average exit velocity at the plate, and he's at least an adequate defender (with a strong arm) behind it,” they noted. “Some evaluators are concerned his strength-based swing won't work as well against advanced pitching.

“Fair enough, but he's the most accomplished collegiate bat in a class that doesn't have many of them.”

At the time he graduated from Fox Lane, Davis was ranked the fifth-best prospect in New York, he was a two-time first-team all-State selection, the 2018 Perfect Game New York Player of the Year, and top-ranked catcher in the state by the same organization.

