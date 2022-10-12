Hudson Valley Mom Charged With Letting Son, 10, Get 'Real' Tattoo, Police Say

A Hudson Valley mom has been charged with allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a permanent tattoo.

Ulster County resident Crystal Thomas, age 33, of Highland, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 4, said the town of Lloyd Police.

According to Chief James Janso, of the town of Lloyd, Thomas allowed her juvenile child to get a large permanent ink tattoo on his body at a hotel in Lloyd.

State law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from getting a tattoo, regardless of parental consent.

Thomas was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and released on an appearance ticket.

She is due in the Town of Lloyd Court on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Janso said police are attempting to find the adult who applied the tattoo.

