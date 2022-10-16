Hudson Valley Man Wins $3M Lottery Prize

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Thomas Lombardo
Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Westchester County resident has claimed a $3 million scratch-off prize.

Thomas Lombardo, of Mamaroneck, won a top prize from the X Series: 50X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14.

Lombardo received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,640,520 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop, which is located at 1326 Old Post Road in Larchmont, the NY Lottery said.

