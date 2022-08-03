Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Glenroy Walters
Glenroy Walters Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Westchester County man claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.

Glenroy Walters, of Mount Vernon, won the CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers selected in the drawing on Thursday, June 2, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The winning numbers were: 12 40 54 55 60 with the Cash Ball 03.

Walters chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $650,923 after required withholdings, the lottery announced.

His winning ticket was purchased at AA Express Mart, which is located at 230 West Lincoln Ave. in Mount Vernon, NY Lottery said.

