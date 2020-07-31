Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Role In Fatal Stabbing Over Clothes

A 20-year-old man will spend more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter for the stabbing death of a 21-year-old Westchester high school graduate last year over clothes.

Ossining resident Andrew Knight was sentenced to 14 years in state prison after accepted a plea of first-degree manslaughter for his role in the stabbing death of Gregory Jackson Jr. last year, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced.

Knight had originally been charged with murder, manslaughter and weapons charges before reaching the plea agreement in February.

Officers from the Ossining Police Department arrested Knight on Feb. 7 in the Bronx last year in connection to the stabbing of Jackson, an Ossining High School graduate who was found with the fatal wound on James Street on Jan. 28 last year.

Jackson was stabbed with a steak knife, allegedly over a dispute with Knight over an article of clothing.

Jackson was taken to the Westchester Medical Center after being found with the stab wound, and he was pronounced dead on Feb. 1 last year.

Knight has been remanded since his arrest last year.

