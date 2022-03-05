Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Gunpoint Attempted Robbery

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to seven-and-half years in prison for a gunpoint attempted robbery of a woman.

Marcellous Williams, age 21, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Wednesday, March 2 for the incident which took place in October 2020, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced.

When he pleaded guilty, Williams admitted to displaying what appeared to be a pistol at the mother of a woman Williams used to date, the DA's Office said.

Williams then demanded money but was thwarted from further violence when the victim was able to close the door to the residence and call the police, they added.

At the sentencing hearing, the District Attorney’s Office recommended that Williams be sentenced to eight years in state prison.

Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation of the case.

“Domestic violence crimes such as this one tear at the fabric of our community,” said Hoovler. “While a serious injury was thankfully avoided in this case, the defendant’s brazen possession and use of a firearm demand the significant sentence imposed."

