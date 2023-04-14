Hudson Valley Man Receives $19K In Fraudulent Worker's Comp, DA Says

A Verizon Communications employee in the Hudson Valley has been arrested for allegedly filing fraudulent Worker's Compensation claims.

Ulster County resident Jason Vega, age 48, of Marlboro, a hamlet of Marlborough, was arrested in Orange County on Thursday, April 13 in the town of Newburgh.

According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, between February 2021 and July 2021 in the town of Newburgh, Vega presented medical reports, in support of an application for Workers’ Compensation benefits, which indicated he was unable to perform certain physical functions and movements.

An investigation revealed that mere hours after claiming to be severely limited in his physical abilities, including his ability to walk, Vega was at a hardware store lifting and throwing heavy bags of stove pellets, the DA's Office said.

As a result of the application, Vega received in excess of $19,000 which he was not entitled to, Hoovler said.

“White-collar crime is insidious and affects all of the hard-working members of our community,” said Hoovler. “Workers’ Compensation is an important benefit for those who are legitimately unable to work because of injury. However, the manipulation of this benefit for personal greed is the antithesis of the intent of the system.”

Vega was released on an appearance ticket following his arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.