Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Hudson Valley Man Is First Metro-North Worker To Die From COVID-19

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The first employee of the Metro-North Railraod has died from COVID-19.
The first employee of the Metro-North Railraod has died from COVID-19. Photo Credit: File

A Metro-North Railroad employee has died from the novel coronavirus, the agency's first death caused by COVID-19.

John Oles, 57, a machinist based in Northern Westchester out of the Harmon Support Shop in Croton-Harmon,  died on Monday, April 13.

“We are profoundly saddened by the loss of John Oles," said Metro-North Railroad President Cathy Rinaldi.

Rinaldi said Oles was a 28-year veteran of the agency who will be deeply missed by his colleagues.

"His dedication to public service during this difficult time will not be forgotten," she added. "Our thoughts are with his wife Karen, who is also a member of the Metro-North family, and their two daughters, Kristen and Kimberly, during this unimaginably difficult time.”

A GoFundMe effort set up by friends to help cover the cost of his funeral and to take care of his family said: "John dedicated his life to his family and anyone whoever was in need. People who knew him described him as generous, kind, loyal, funny, and thoughtful."

Oles is also a past captain, firefighters, and lifetime member with Columbia Power Ladder #44 in Croton-On-Hudson.

Metro-North has had 71 employees test positive for the virus. 460 employees are currently quarantined and 345 have returned to work.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.