Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Strangling Death Of His Mother, DA Says

Zak Failla
Daniel Flores Arteaga
Daniel Flores Arteaga Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A 26-year-old Westchester man has been indicted on a murder charge after admitting to strangling his mother unconscious earlier this year.

Daniel Flores Arteaga, of New Rochelle, has been indicted and charged with second-degree murder, a violent felony, for allegedly strangling his mother, who taken off life support in April after being attacked.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, members of the New Rochelle Police Department responded to Sound Street, where there was a report of a son who had attacked his mother.

Upon arrival, Scarpino said that officers found Flores Arteaga at the scene with his mother unconscious on the floor. Flores Arteaga told investigators that he had strangled his mother, though no reason for the attack has been provided.

Flores Arteaga’s mother was rushed to the hospital, where she was placed on life support. She was removed from life support on Thursday, March 26, and pronounced dead.

Flores Arteaga appeared in Westchester County Court via a video conference arraignment. He remains remanded without bail and is scheduled to make another court appearance on Monday, Nov. 30.

