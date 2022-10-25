Hudson Valley Man Given Maximum Sentence For Repeated Sexual Conduct With Child, Rape: DA

A Westchester County man has been sentenced for repeated sexual conduct with a child and rape.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, 48-year-old Virgilio Cruz was sentenced to two consecutive 25-year sentences, 50 years in total, for his crimes, the maximum sentence available, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

According to Rocah, Cruz repeatedly subjected a child victim to sexual intercourse starting in 2019 when they were 11 years old, and continuing into 2021, sometimes performing the act while the victim was asleep.

Additionally, when the victim was 14 years old, Cruz engaged in a physical struggle with the victim, pinned them down, and raped them, Rocah said.

After the victim reported the rape and history of sexual conduct to a parent and Cruz was confronted, he attempted to stab himself with a kitchen knife before police were called and he was arrested on Sept. 23, 2021, according to Rocah.

Cruz was found guilty on Friday, Sept. 16, to the following charges:

First-degree course of sexual conduct against a child;

First-degree rape;

Second-degree rape.

Cruz will also face 20 years of supervised release after his sentence is complete, and will be required to register as a sex offender, Rocah said.

"You had no right to do what you did to me. After today, I won’t ever think of you again... After today, you are nothing to me," the victim said in a statement made to the court.

