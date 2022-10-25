Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Hudson Valley Man Given Maximum Sentence For Repeated Sexual Conduct With Child, Rape: DA
News

Hudson Valley Man Found Guilty Of Firing Shotgun Through Floor Of Apartment Complex

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The incident happened in the Orange County city of Port Jervis.
The incident happened in the Orange County city of Port Jervis. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of firing a shotgun through the floor of his bedroom and into two other apartments in the building. 

According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, 36-year-old Kervin Jeanty of the Orange County city of Port Jervis shot the gun after an argument with his wife, and when police responded to the scene, Jeanty was outside wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a flare gun. 

The shotgun slug fired by Jeanty pierced through two other apartments in the building and struck a toy box about one foot from a sleeping child, Hoovler said. 

Before police arrived at the scene, Jeanty had also taken the shotgun apart and wrapped it in a blanket to hide it, according to Hoovler. 

On Monday, Oct. 24, Jeanty was found guilty of the following charges: 

  • Second-degree reckless endangerment; 
  • Tampering with physical evidence. 

Jeanty is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023, and faces up to four years in prison. 

"The defendant’s careless and reckless conduct in this apartment house where children were present and sleeping was nothing short of criminal. It is remarkably fortunate that no one was seriously injured or killed," Hoovler said. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.