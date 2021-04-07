Hudson Valley Man Files $50M Suit Against Putnam Sheriff Office

A local man has filed a $50 million federal lawsuit accusing the Putnam County Sheriff's Office of beating him so severely he needs round-the-clock help.

George Taranto, age 75, of Brewster, filed the lawsuit in connection with an incident that took place in July 2019 outside of his home, said News 12.

According to Taranto, he saw flashlights and went outside in the middle of the night to see what was happening. He encountered Putnam County Sheriff's deputies who were investigating car break-ins.

Documents from the suit said that while Taranto was standing in his driveway, he had his hand on a gun he was carrying, but the gun was pointed down in his holster.

Taranto's lawyer told News 12 when the police told him to drop it, Taranto did and put his hands up.

Taranto then said the deputies beat him to the point where he still needs help round the clock.

Taranto's lawyer, who is a former NYPD sergeant, told News12 he sees no justification for the beating.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says there's a video that disputes what Taranto claims took place.

Taranto's lawyer says neither he nor Taranto's criminal defense lawyer have seen any video.

