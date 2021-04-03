Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Remains NY's Highest; Latest County Case Breakdown
News

Hudson Valley Man Caught Taking Photos During Capitol Riot Enters Plea

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Patrick Moynihan was captured on video on the floor of the Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, according to prosecutors.
Christopher Patrick Moynihan was captured on video on the floor of the Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, according to prosecutors. Photo Credit: U.S. District Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York

An area man who was caught on video photographing papers on a desk in the U.S. Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to federal charges for his role in the riot.

Dutchess County resident Christopher Patrick Moynihan, of Salt Point, was arrested in February and charged with multiple crimes in relation to his role at the deadly riot.

Specifically, Moynihan was charged with trying to obstruct, influence and impede an official Congressional proceeding, entering a restricted government building or grounds, and uttering loud, threatening or abusive language on Capitol grounds with intent to disturb the orderly conduct of Congress.

According to the criminal complaint against Moynihan, he could be heard on video saying “There’s got to be something we can use against these (expletive) scumbags” as he tore through Congressional papers, photographing some pages with his cell phone.

Moynihan was also caught on camera standing on the dais inside the Senate chamber.

According FBI investigators, Moynihan was pointed out to agents by a former coworker, who reported him after seeing a video of the events at the Capitol in January.

This week, Moynihan was back in court, where he pleaded not guilty to the indictment. He remains released on a $50,000 bond with electronic monitoring and travel restrictions in place. He is scheduled to appear back in court in June.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.