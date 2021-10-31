Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Selling Fentanyl At Hotel, Mall In Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Man Admits To Stabbing, Sexually Assaulting Woman, DA Says

Nicole Valinote
A 40-year-old Westchester County man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman in the face while he sexually assaulted her.

Hasarn Myke, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to violent felony charges on Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Rocah said Myke pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • First-degree attempted assault as a sexually motivated felony
  • First-degree attempted assault 
  • First-degree sexual abuse 
  • Second-degree assault as a sexually motivated felony
  • Two counts of second-degree assault
  • Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

The DA's Office said Myke attacked the woman in a secluded area in Mount Vernon at about 5 a.m. Nov. 20, 2020.

Myke sexually assaulted the woman and stabbed her in the face, and then he walked her toward his home at knifepoint, Rocah said. 

The woman escaped to a nearby house and called the Mount Vernon Police Department, the DA's Office said. She was then taken to a hospital in the Bronx. 

Myke was arrested on Nov. 27, 2020, after an investigation. 

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

