Hudson Valley Man Admits To Illegal Dumping

The owner of a Hudson Valley business has admitted to unlawfully disposing of construction and demolition debris.

David Gutierrez, of Ulster County, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of the unlawful disposal of solid waste in excess of 70 cubic yards on Monday, May 23, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement.

DEC said the case began in 2017 when authorities coordinated a task force to target large amounts of illegal construction and demolition debris that was being dumped across the Southern District.

Officers executed a search warrant in July of 2018 at Woodstock Landscaping in Hurley and found business records that showed the business was illegally taking payment to dispose of construction and demolition debris from trucking companies in New York City and Long Island, DEC said.

Gutierrez, who is the owner of Woodstock Landscaping, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2019, for operating an unpermitted solid waste facility and releasing in excess of 70 cubic yards of solid waste to the environment, according to the report.

With his guilty plea, he also agreed to pay a $7,500 fine, DEC said.

